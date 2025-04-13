Community Expo in Vernon back for fifth year

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

The Community Expo hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is back for its fifth year.

Happening on April 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North, the expo brings together local businesses, non-profits, community organizations and city departments for a full day of discovery and connection.

“The Vernon Chamber is creating a space where the public can interact directly with the people behind local businesses and city initiatives — the kind of interaction you don’t always get in everyday life,” said Chamber Events Manager, Mayla Janzen in a press release.

The event features a City of Vernon vehicle showcase, family-friendly fun and a chance to win a SilverStar Stay & Play Prize Package.

There are also a few spots available for businesses or non-profits that want to be showcased.

The event is free to enter.