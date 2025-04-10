Leah Main is running for the NDP in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Chelsey Mutter

Over the next week, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding in the April 28 federal election.

Castanet is releasing interviews in the order in which they were filmed. Today, we focus on NDP candidate Leah Main.

Leah Main is a current Silverton councillor who served as director of the Canadian Federation of Municipalities from 2015-24. She’s getting into federal politics to put her experiences to use.

Top election issues for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

“Two issues that compete with each other, the tariffs, the economic war that we're in, and affordability – and the tariff war is definitely making things less affordable.

“People's incomes are remaining steady or diminishing because they're losing jobs as corporations and companies and small businesses shut down because the challenges are too unsurmountable with the tariff wars.”

Support workers amid economic uncertainty

"Any tariff monies that we collect will go directly to support workers who are losing jobs, not just union workers, but all workers, and to help ameliorate the losses of small businesses and medium sized businesses, we feel that the corporations have the flexibility, the resiliency and the the resources to weather this storm.

"Secondly, what we would do is for mostly the big corporations that might be pulling out, for example, the auto industry, mostly back east, if those businesses factories are shuttered, we would pass legislation that prevents those corporations from removing their physical assets so that we would retain those physical assets and be able to use them in expanding our trade and economic and employment relationships with other countries."

Nurture relationships outside of the States

“We should also be establishing and nurturing trading relationships and defense relationships and cultural relationships with other countries worldwide, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia. We need to pay more attention to them and less attention to keeping those trading relationships with the United States, which has proven itself, unfortunately for their people, as well as our people, to not be a trusted and trustworthy partner.”

NDP could hold balance of power

“We saw coming into this election, the Trudeau government was pushed by the NDP to bring in PharmaCare, dental care, child care and anti-scab legislation. Those would not have happened most likely, had the NDP not agreed to support the Liberal government in exchange for those programs, among others."

Why vote Main

“I have the ability to listen to people and to take what they tell me and bring it to position and policy discussions. I have experience working locally, provincially, territorially and federally, and I think that those are valuable experiences to bring to the table when you elect me as your next MP.”

You can watch the entire interview in the player above.