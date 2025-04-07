Body cameras will soon be part of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP uniform

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer wears a body camera at the detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Body cameras will soon be rolling out in the North Okanagan.

In a post to Facebook, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced frontline officers will be adding the cameras to their uniform.

“Starting at the end of April, our frontline officers here in the North Okanagan will be hitting the streets equipped with body-worn cameras,” reads a post to Facebook.

Mounties say the program aims to strengthen accountability and public trust, resolve complaints quicker, and improve evidence gathering and public interactions with police.

The body cameras are part of a province-wide roll out which began in November 2024.

In the Thompson-Okanagan, both Kamloops and Kelowna already have officers equipped with the cameras.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information about the roll out.