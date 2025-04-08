Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort still on the market as winter season comes to a close

Photo: SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort has officially closed for the season – and the resort remains up for sale.

On Aug 22, 2024, the resort was announced to be up for sale by its current owner, POWDR. The company also listed Killington Resort in Vermont, Eldora in Colorado, and Mt. Bachelor in Oregon.

There has been little movement since the announcement.

POWDR's vice president of communications, Stacey Hutchinson, told Castanet there were no updates on the sale at this time.

While future ownership of the resort remains unknown, the resort says results from the winter season are in – and they're great.

SilverStar opened for the 2024-2025 season on Nov. 23, 15 days earlier than the previous season.

SilverStar received 559cm (18.3 feet) of snowfall this season. In comparison, Big White had slightly more snow fall with 590cm (19.3 feet).

“We were always hopeful that we could open early and have a really strong start, and that's exactly what we were able to do this year,” said communications & PR specialist with SilverStar Mountain Resort, Megan Sutherland.

SilverStar was unable to share any official numbers, but told Castanet that the resort had a “really good season.”

"Our car parks were full right throughout the holidays, January, and February. All of our cafes and restaurants were full, every chair was full with guests and people,” said Sutherland.

Events like the annual light-up, ski racing, and live music brought lots of passenger traffic to the resort, no matter if they skied or snowboarded.

“It's something we really pride ourselves on. I think it's a really neat part of the whole guest experience at SilverStar,” said Sutherland.

Even though the mountain has officially closed for the winter, the fun on the snow isn’t done yet.

SilverStar will be converting the Bannister Terrain Park into a spring park beginning April 9. The park will be loaded with new features, weekly BBQs and live music, as well as 40 camping sites that will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

Spring Queening will run until April 27.

Sutherland told Castanet that SilverStar is the only resort in the region to have this spring skiing.

“People can actually still ski and snowboard throughout April. It’s something quite unique and different,” said Sutherland.

Many events will run throughout the month of April to wrap up the SilverStar season.

When Spring Queening finishes, the resort will focus on preparing the bike park which is expected to open June 23.