Vernon RCMP investigating break and enter and theft

Photo: Vernon RCMP Mounties have released images of three break and enter suspects.

Mounties are investigating a break and enter, and theft, at a Vernon business Monday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says at about 3:45 a.m. Mounties received a report of a break and enter in progress in the 3100-block of 30th Ave.

Police arrived at the business and found a large display window smashed and the front door unlocked, but no one inside.

Video surveillance shows three suspects, all wearing disguises, smash the front window and climb into the building. Once inside, they quickly filled two wheeled recycling bins with merchandise and left through the front door, pushing the bins and a bicycle down 30th Ave toward 32nd St.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help and are releasing photos of the suspects.

“We’re asking businesses in the area to check their video surveillance and contact us if they have footage of these individuals, or anything that might help further our investigation,” said Terleski.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have information about this break and enter, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-4968.