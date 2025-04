Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Mounties are investigating an assault that occurred on a BC Transit bus in Vernon March 3.

The incident was captured on video surveillance and police are releasing images of the suspect to see if the public can identify him.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Vernon RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and reference file number #2025-3094.