Golf courses around Vernon open for the 2025 season

Photo: Predator Ridge

Golf courses around Vernon are getting into full swing for the 2025 season.

Both courses at Predator Ridge Resort open April. 9. Predator Ridge has a practice facility now equipped with TopTracer technology that offers advanced ball-tracking tools to improve accuracy, speed, and distance.

There is also a golf academy with camps, clinics, and private lessons designed for all skill levels.

“Predator Ridge is more than a resort – it’s a community where you can live, play, and thrive,” stated a press release.

Bookings for either course can be made here.

Hillview Golf Course opened April 4 and is expected to be fully operational until mid-October.

The Vernon Golf and Country Club opened its greens to the public on March 20.

Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club was one of the first to open in the area. Both courses became fully operational March. 7.

The club also has a driving range and Trackman simulator.