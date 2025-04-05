Vernon-based North Okanagan Valley Gleaners sent another shipping container of hospital supplies to Camarooon

Photo: North Okanagan Valley Gleaners

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners are continuing to make an impact on the other side of the world.

The Vernon-based group ships millions of serving of food to some of the poorest and most war-torn regions of the world every year.

And, they also send medical supplies to hospitals in desperate need of assistance. The Gleaners gather up the donated medical supplies such as hospital beds, linen, wheelchairs and other items that are considered outdated for BC hospitals, but for hospitals with limited resources, they are a Godsend.

Recently, the Gleaners loaded a container of medical equipment bound for Cameroon.

The sea-can full of supplies will benefit seven hospitals, 28 health centres and 50 primary health centres.

This is the seventh shipping container full of medical supplies the Gleaners have sent to Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services.