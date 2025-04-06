Annual Shoparama taking place at Vernon's recreation complex today

For those looking to shop Canadian, look no further than the Vernon recreation complex.

More than 80 vendors have set up for the annual Shoparama event, which wraps up at 5 p.m. today.

Shoparama co-ordinator Ingrid Baron said everything from wine to hand-carved woodworking to clothes and food are all under one roof.

“This is really the first one of the season so people are ready to get out and get shopping,” Baron said. “And of course the one thing this year is you can't get anymore Canadian than what the stuff is here.”

A lot of the items are hand made by local small businesses Coldstream Games and work by chainsaw carver Tyler Welfing.

Shoparama started more than 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. When the band broke up, Shoparama continued with a focus on helping the food bank by accepting donations for the Salvation Army House of Hope.