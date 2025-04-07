North Okanagan group doling out 50 grants to celebrate 50th anniversary

Photo: Contributed

This spring, residents of the North Okanagan have the chance to turn community-building ideas into reality — thanks to the return of the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program.

In celebration of Vernon's Community Foundation North Okanagan’s 50th anniversary, the foundation will provide 50 Neighbourhood Small Grants – one for each year of building stronger communities together.

“These grants are about empowering everyday people to make a difference right where they live,” says Lisa Deargle, community co-ordinator for the NSG program in the North Okanagan. “Whether it’s a block party, cultural workshop or hands-on learning session, we want to support ideas that help neighbours connect.”

Applications close April 30, and individuals can apply for up to $500 to support grassroots projects that foster connection, inclusion, and belonging in their neighbourhoods.

Past local projects have included:

Ukraine Independence Day celebration – A community gathering in a local park that brought together newcomers and long-time residents in Vernon.

Outdoor movie nights – Neighbours gathered for film, food and fun in parks and community spaces.

Indigenous culture camp – Indigenous Knowledge Keepers taught traditional practices like beading, basketry, and leatherwork, fostering cultural revitalization and reconciliation.

Bike maintenance workshops for women – Hands-on training sessions to empower women mountain bikers with bike repair skills.

Parent connection gatherings – Informal meals and meetups for parents of children with disabilities to connect, share experiences, support one another and build community.

“This milestone year is the perfect time to spark something meaningful in your neighbourhood,” adds Deargle. “No idea is too small to have an impact.”

The program is open to residents of all ages and backgrounds living in the North Okanagan.

To learn more or apply, click here.

People who need help with their applicaiton can contact Lisa Deargle at [email protected].