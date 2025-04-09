Scott Anderson is running for the Conservative Party in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Chelsey Mutter

Over the next week, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding in the April 28 federal election.

Castanet is releasing interviews in the order in which they were filmed. Today, we focus on Conservative Party candidate Scott Anderson.

Scott Anderson is a former two-term Vernon city councillor. He ran for the BC Conservatives in the 2013 provincial election, and later served as interim party leader.

Anderson says his foray into federal politics began when working for MP Diane Ablonczy, when he promised his return to politics would be as an MP himself.

“I think federal politics is where I gravitate toward, because my education is in strategic studies, which deals at a national level. So I've always kind of swum in those waters," he said.

Top election issues for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

"I mean, there's the obvious one, the housing and certainly the economy. I run a business. I know how hard it is.

“Specifically I'm interested in the firearms grab bans that the Liberals have put out. I would like to see them stop. I think that firearms hurt people only when they're used by bad people. I collect firearms, and my firearms are in my basement, and they will hurt nobody.”

What would Tories do differently

“We're keeping the retirement age at 65, and we're also allowing RRSPs to grow to age 73 instead of age 71 where they are right now. So that gives you, that gives seniors another two years to choose. If you're familiar with equities, equities move up and down. That's a two-year window to find the best place in terms of the economy generally.

“We want a national transportation corridor, and that's for things like railways, electric transmission lines and pipelines. Had we built the Northern Gateway pipeline back when it was when we were pushing for it, we would be able to turn off the taps to the United States and turn them on to Asia, for instance.

“We want to take away some of the redundant regulation and still keep things safe, but really encourage resource development across Canada and getting people working. And there are a bunch of politics, a bunch of policies that we intend to implement about that. With housing, for instance, we want to open another, I think it's 350,000 trade school openings so that we can get people to, if they can build homes, [be] ready for it. We're going to open up federal lands, some federal lands, to allow home building there.”

Fight the trade war

“We can't control what the United States does. What we can control is how we react and how we work on our economy. And that's what we really want to do, is open up our economy to get people back to work and allow them to get ahead instead of just struggling in this economy.”

Party lines

“In a party situation, we have to act as a party. So I can't certainly take lines that I don't go with, but I do agree with most of what — well, I can't think of anything I don't agree with with the Conservatives.”

Why vote Anderson

“In the military, during the Chrétien government, we used to call it the lost decade, and I think we're coming out of another lost decade, economically, right now. The Conservatives have plans to move forward, to unleash the potential of Canadians. And I would very much like you to vote for me and vote for the Conservative Party of Canada.”