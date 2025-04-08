Anna Warwick Sears is running for the Liberal Party in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Chelsey Mutter

Over the next week, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding in the April 28 federal election.

Castanet is releasing interviews in the order in which they were filmed. Today, we focus on Liberal Party candidate Anna Warwick Sears.

For about 18 years, Anna Warwick Sears led the Okanagan Basin Water Board as the executive director, but recently stepped down.

Warwick Sears ran in the 2024 provincial election under the NDP – just a few months later Sears says she’s getting into federal politics because it’s a completely different time and situation.

Top election issues for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

“Above all, the biggest issue is Canadian sovereignty. We have a lot of different ideas about different kinds of policy, what's right, what's wrong, basically, fundamentally, we all want peace, order and good government. But we have different ideas about how to get there.”

“We all know that above all, we want to have economic self determination. We want to decide who our trading partners are. We want to decide how we manage our resources. We don't want to have people in other countries telling us what to do.”

“I'm running as a Liberal Party candidate because I want to protect our right to argue with each other about how these things should happen.”

Should Liberals be re-elected

“This is a different leader, different situation, different national and international context. Mark Carney is uniquely suited for taking us through an economic crisis. He helped us get through the economic crisis in 2008…Canada had relatively small impacts because Mark Carney was the governor of the Bank of Canada.”

“At a time like this, when it almost feels like we're on an economic war footing is, there's definitely things to be said for change, and there's definitely things to be said for stability.”

Fight the trade war

"We're having this trade war thrust on us in order to bring us into submission through economic means, I think that the federal government needs to use whatever tools they have to stand up to Donald Trump."

“I love the movement to remove interprovincial trade barriers. That is long overdue, and I'm really glad that this has motivated that. I think that we definitely need to look internationally at what new partnerships could be.”

Party Lines

“I know that partisanship and party lines are always a challenge in this kind of parliamentary system, but I think that the important thing is to have a strong voice of advocacy and being able to work with other people.”

“In my work history, I have worked with people from many different parties and from all levels of government, and I really believe that it is not some kind of crazy dream to have people be able to work together to get the constituents what they need.”

Why vote Warwick Sears

“I feel like more than anything, I'm running for Canada. I have my elbows up. I'm standing on guard full stop, and I want everyone to join me. I want us to have to show a united front and come together and work together to a new era.”

You can watch the entire video in the player above.