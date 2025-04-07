Blair Visscher is running for the Green Party in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Chelsey Mutter

Over the next week, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding in the April 28 federal election.

Castanet is releasing interviews in the order in which they were filmed. Today, we focus on Green Party Candidate Blair Visscher.

Blair Visscher is currently a student at UBC Okanagan pursuing her masters in sustainability, and works with the Living with Wildfires in the Okanagan research group.

Visscher says she plans to use her undergraduate degree in political science and step into federal government during a fraught time.

“I really feel strongly that when we feel like things are getting out of our control, they're not what we want, that's the time to lean in. So I really felt it was important for somebody to stand up for the Green Party, for the policies that we have for the environment, and I was the person,” said Visscher.

Top election issues for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

“I really think it's cost of living. People are having to choose between what foods they're going to eat and whether they can get their kids shoes. I know I've really experienced this, this sort of crisis of every week, everything's more expensive, and it's so challenging to try to make any other decision when you're stuck in that

“I think the Green Party policy of affordable housing, creating more housing that's truly affordable and not run by corporations, and fair taxation – so cutting federal income tax for every Canadian who earns up to $40,000 per year, will really benefit people in this area to be able to afford and enjoy life."

Feds can help the economy

“I think a change to our taxation practices is key. What we have happening is Canadians who make the least amount of money pay the most in tax.”

“People who are making millions and billions of dollars in profit should pay their fair share of tax, and that would really allow easing of taxation and easing of having to try to keep up with all of these rising costs for everyday Canadians.”

Fight the trade war

“We have so many resources here, so we really can focus on keeping our resources here. For Canadians, the Green Party has come up with an idea to have resources stay here, so we buy it ourselves and create a reservoir of supply and then sell it when the price is higher, which Quebec already does for maple syrup.”

“This is a really big shock. It's really disheartening. And I think all that we can do is band together as Canadians.”

Influence as a smaller party

“There are two Green MPs, and they have influenced a large amount of policies. The nice thing about being very outspoken and vocal, but science backed is that you do get to work with everybody and provide consistent advice.”

“Everybody who I talk to says, I wish that I could vote Green, but they want to vote strategically instead. And I would say, if everybody just voted for their values and their beliefs and voted for hope instead of fear, we might end up with a larger group of people in federal parliament with the best interests of Canadians in mind, rather than a party slogan.”

Why vote Visscher

“You should vote for me, because I will represent you authentically as an accessible person, as opposed to a career politician, you should vote for me because it's a vote for hope and for the future, as opposed to a vote for fear.”

You can watch the entire interview in the player above.