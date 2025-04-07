Judge rules Vernon man's rights violated by RCMP when videotaped using the toilet

Photo: File photo

A judge has ruled a Vernon man had his rights violated after he was videotaped on the toilet while in RCMP custody.

The case began in May 2022 when Gurinder Pal Singh Bajwa was charged with impaired driving following a motor vehicle accident.

It was alleged the car Bajwa was driving rear-ended another vehicle.

Bajwa claimed his rights were violated when he was detained without having subjective or objective reasonable grounds to suspect an offence had been committed; police did not have a basis for testing him for impaired driving; he was arrested without reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Bajwa had operated a motor vehicle, as (RCMP) relied on uncorroborated double hearsay in coming to the belief that Mr. Bajwa was the driver.

But in a recent judgment, Justice Dave Patterson ruled Bajwa's rights were not violated by police actions that night.

However, Patterson goes on to say Bajwa's rights were violated “by video recording Mr. Bajwa using the toilet in Vernon RCMP Detachment cells without any police officer providing him with the option of using a privacy screen or other device.”

Patterson wrote that, “as the video recording of Mr. Bajwa using the toilet in police cells involves a warrantless search, the onus is on the BC Prosecution Service to prove its reasonableness on a balance of probabilities. The BC Prosecution Service has failed to do so. The police violated Mr. Bajwa's Charter rights when they video-recorded him using the toilet in his cell.”

Specifically:

A police officer or cell guard did not explicitly explain to Mr. Bajwa that he would be video-recorded while using the toilet;

The police did not utilize pixelation technology or otherwise black out the video of Mr. Bajwa using the toilet; and

A police officer or cell guard did not advise Mr. Bajwa that a screen or privacy gown would be provided to him upon request so he could enhance his privacy while using the toilet.

“There may be circumstances where it is not reasonable to provide a detainee with a privacy screen, utilize pixelation technology or black out the picture because of specific concerns for safety or preserving evidence. However, no such circumstances apply in this case. The police had no basis for believing that Mr. Bajwa may have had drugs, weapons or other contraband hidden inside his underwear or rectum. Mr. Bajwa did not display any symptomology of potential self-harm. Mr. Bajwa was co-operative; he followed all police directions, and there was no reason to think he threatened anyone else's safety. He did not have any ongoing medical issues that needed to be monitored,” Patterson wrote.

In the circumstances, it was unreasonable for the police not to have:

offered Mr. Bajwa some sort of privacy screen when he used the toilet, or

utilized pixelation technology to blur the view of Mr. Bajwa using the toilet, or

blacked out the picture of Mr. Bajwa using the toilet.

“Realistically, other than the time (RCMP) required to prepare the Certificate of Qualified Technician and paperwork for Mr. Bajwa's release from custody, police had no reason to keep Mr. Bajwa in custody following the second breath sample, never mind videoing him using the toilet,” Patterson wrote.

“I find that Mr. Bajwa had a subjective expectation of privacy and that his subjective expectation is reasonably held in all the circumstances. The reasonableness of his expectation is supported by a balancing of his individual interest in privacy, dignity, integrity and autonomy, against the state’s legitimate interests in monitoring the cell area for safety concerns and the preservation of evidence.”

“I agree that the videotaping of Mr. Bajwa using the toilet in the present case impacted Mr. Bajwa’s dignity, was embarrassing for him to learn about, and is offensive to societal notions of decency...breach on his dignity, while real, was not significant. Nonetheless, the fact that the Charter breach impacted Mr. Bajwa’s dignity means that the Charter remedy of a reduction in sentence, should Mr. Bajwa be found guilty of one or more of the offences he is charged with, is available to the Court.

“In my view, should there be a finding of guilt on one or more of the offences Mr. Bajwa is accused of, the videotaping of Mr. Bajwa using the toilet while in police cells can be remedied through a reduction in sentence, either by application of the remedial provision of the Charter, or through the sentencing provisions of the Criminal Code.”