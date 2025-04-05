Vernon high school kicks off 2025 Climate Action Ripple Effect project

Photo: CARE

These students really CARE.

Vernon's Charles Bloom Secondary recently hosted almost 400 teachers, students, parents and community mentors at the 2025 kick-off of Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE).

A skit by Clarence Fulton Secondary School drama students set the stage for a morning that launched the fourth round of CARE since 2022.

A pilot of CARE in the Central Okanagan School District 23 added hundreds of middle and high schoolers to the mix, bringing the student total this year to almost 1,000.

“We’re ecstatic about CARE’s growth,” says Jo de Vries, CARE co-ordinator and founder/CEO of Fresh Outlook Foundation (FOF). “But with that burst comes the need for more mentors from all sectors, ages, and cultures to help students develop their ideas into workable climate solutions.

“If you care about kids and climate, it’s a great opportunity to help build community support for local climate resilience and health. It won’t take much time, and we can work within your schedule.”

To learn more about mentorship, email [email protected].

Following Spring Break, students will work with mentors to create projects that support local climate objectives and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Student learning will be celebrated at the CARE Expo May 29 at the Vernon Curling Club.

As well as displaying student projects, the expo will showcase Voices of Nature with an Alexis Park Elementary choir, the Hillview Elementary Hall of HOPE, and exhibitors from local government and climate-focused businesses.

To learn more about how participating in the expo, contact de Vries at [email protected].