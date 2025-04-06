Enderby hosting annual clean up challenge April 26

Photo: File photo

The City of Enderby is challenging residents to keep it clean at the 12th Annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.

Enderby residents can show their civic pride by helping to clean-up and beautify areas throughout the North Okanagan community. Participants are encouraged to gather at 10 a.m. April 26 in the ciy hall parking lot. The Clean-Up Challenge will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will be followed by an appreciation barbecue in the Enderby & District Financial parking lot, hosted by the Enderby & District Lions Club.

Participants will be provided with food and refreshments to celebrate their community contribution. The Lions Club will also be hosting a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is open to both businesses and individuals, by donation.

“Year after year we are amazed at the number of volunteers who attend the Clean-Up Challenge and donate their time to beautify our community. This event is a great opportunity to come together, put in some work towards cleaning our environment, and then celebrate with a hotdog and drink at the Appreciation Barbecue,” explains Mayor Huck Galbraith.