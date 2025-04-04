Shoparama takes place at the Vernon recreation complex Saturday and Sunday

Photo: File photo

It's once again time to shop until you drop.

Shoparama will be back at the Vernon recreation complex this weekend featuring more than 80 vendors who will be showcasing new and unique products.

There will also be entertainment, door prizes, a food truck, a concession and free parking.

“Come on down and support a budding bunch of local entrepreneurs, crafters and home-based business,” said organizer Ingrid Baron.

And as always, donations for the Vernon Salvation Army food bank are being accepted.

“Admission is free, however you are encouraged to bring a cash donation for the food bank kettle,” Baron said. “Help us make this a special food bank fundraiser.”

Shoparama takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoparama started more than 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. When the band broke up, Shoparama continued with a focus on helping the food bank.