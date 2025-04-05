Vernon videographer teams up with Vernon Museum to remember historic day

It was a celebration heard around the world.

The war was over, the troops were coming home and people were rejoicing in Vernon and beyond.

VE Day marked the of the deadliest war in modern history and the fall of the Nazi regime across Europe.

Converted from film to a digital format by Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault for the Vernon Museum and Archives, the grainy black and white footage dates back to May 8, 1945.

The festive atmosphere includes Vernon firefighters on a fire truck with flags and paraded around town while people waved and cheered.

Soldiers training in Camp Vernon as it was then called, marched through the streets as did Boy Scouts, Wolf Cubs and Girl Guides.

A pipe band led a procession of First World War and Boer War veterans while onlookers celebrated.

Thousands of people gathered in the Civic Arena to sing hymns and pray, before Mayor David Howrie addressed the crowd and paid tribute to lives lost in the great conflict.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage on his Youtube page covering hundreds of events from around the world.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

For more Vernon Museum videos, visit their Youtube page.