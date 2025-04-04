Vernon's RV sani-dump near the airport is officially open

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon’s new RV sani-dump station at 6401 Tronson Rd., near the Vernon Regional Airport, is now open.

The site features four waste-dumping stations and water-filling points, with space to accommodate up to 14 recreational vehicles at a time. The water filling stations are for RV use only, and filling 1000 litre totes is not permitted.

To maintain smooth traffic flow, the site has one-way access and motorists should enter via the east entrance and exit through the west end.

To keep costs low, garbage disposal services are not available on site and users are reminded to pack out their garbage. Water is available for sanitary flushing or non-potable uses only. A $4 dumping fee can be paid in cash at the deposit box or via Hotspot.

The RV sani-dump station will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, throughout the summer season.