Work on Splatsin te Secwépemc/Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail progressing

Photo: RDNO

Two more sections of the Splatsin te Secwépemc/Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail have been completed.

Construction is now proceeding on the next section of trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.

Since 2015, trail partners — Splatsin te Secwépemc, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) — have been collaborating to develop the 50-kilometre greenway for walking and cycling.

The scenic trail connects the communities of Sicamous, CSRD Electoral Area E, RDNO Electoral Area F, Enderby, Splatsin, the Township of Spallumcheen and Armstrong. It will eventually link to Vernon, Kelowna, and greenway trail initiatives linking all the way south to Osoyoos.

Recently completed sections include those between kilometre 0.5 and kilometre 4.4 from Sicamous, and kilometre 49.15 and kilometre 50.15 into Armstrong.

The Armstrong section is open for use, while access to the Sicamous section is restricted due to the Bruhn Bridge construction and limited trailhead parking on the west side of the Sicamous Narrows.

Construction of the next section of trail between kilometre 4.4 and kilometre 14.8 along Mara Lake south of Sicamous was recently awarded to Skwlax Resource Management Ltd.

Construction on that section has started and is expected to take six weeks. The general scope of work will include erosion control, environmental works, culvert and drainage improvements, preparation and installation of the trail surface, fencing, crossing improvements, signage and landscaping restoration.

Flood erosion repairs are required but will not be completed until later this year. Detailed design for the 12 erosion locations have been sent for provincial environmental review. The work is required to take place during low water at specific times when fish habitat will not be disturbed.

Longer work hours are expected between 3 and 10 p.m. to take advantage of access around Bruhn Bridge closures and still meet the construction timeline. Residents along Old Spallumcheen Road should use caution as construction equipment will be accessing the site from the Sicamous section of the rail trail.

Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) from Splatsin Development Corporation are overseeing the project with Lawson Engineering Ltd. providing engineering design and construction services.

A funding contribution from the feds is supporting the current project work between kilometre 4.4 and kilometre 14. 8.

