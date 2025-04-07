Armstrong's Caravan Farm Theatre offering some levity in troubling times

Photo: Estelle Shook

Laughter is the best medicine and during these stressful times Caravan Farm Theatre has the prescription.

Armstrong's Caravan Farm Theatre has announced its 2025 season, full of laughs amid the tranquility of Mother Nature, where Caravan performances are held.

“What an important time to stretch that muscle of being ‘in it’ together, and to feel a bit of magic on the land,” says Estelle Shook, artistic director. “The stars, the horses, the fire, the gathering, the theatre — you always just feel better after being at a Caravan, and that’s what we can give to the community.”

This season, amidst the tensions of trade wars and a changing landscape, those light-filled layers of offerings may be even more fitting.

“We’re going into the dark, into some complicated subject matter, but with a lot of humour and joy,” Shook said.

It all starts with the anticipated summer show, a “freewheeling and fun” Shakespeare adaptation entitled Richard III: The Last Hurrah.

Standup comedian/professional actor Ryan Biel plays the lead, and Shook says, “it goes off the rails.” Billed as a wickedly funny cabaret experience that also features a country western band, The Last Hurrah runs July 8 to Aug. 3.

After having to cancel last year’s Walk of Terror and Labyrinth, the professional outdoor theatre company says it's thrilled to announce that both will be back — giving spook-seekers the chance to bump shoulders with things that go bump in the night and an epic party that brings the community together “to scream away their troubles.”

Labyrinth runs Oct. 16 to 30 and the WOT Spectacular with Freak Motif takes place Oct. 25.

The fun and the fantastical continues with A Midwinter Night’s Dream. Another fresh interpretation of a classic comedy marked by pranks, poetry and a donkey, this winter sleigh ride show takes guests into the starry woods outside Athens one playful and fateful night.

A Midwinter Night’s Dream runs Dec. 2 to Jan. 3.

Shook reminds people you don’t have to wait for the big shows to jump on board a horse-drawn adventure.

Caravan’s next horse-drawn holiday Sleigh Ride Socials take place April 20 with an Easter egg hunt; on May 4 for a Mother’s Day picnic; and on Oct. 12 for horse-drawn Halloween fun in the daylight.

“This is an experience that invites folks of all ages to come together to enjoy the beauty of the land from a horse-drawn wagon. You get to meet these majestic heavy horses and their spirited drivers, dig into some hearty local food and cozy up around the fire pit,” said Shook.

Students across the region will also have the chance to spend time outdoors hearing and creating stories at Caravan as part of its Creative Land-based Learning Field Trips, which includes Secwepemc storyteller Kenthen Thomas’s Audio Land Walk All My Relations guiding listeners. Field trips are offered May through September.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at 1-866-546-8533.