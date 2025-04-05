Vernon's Orchard Valley Retirement Residence hosting birthday party for 105-year-old resident

Photo: Pexels

It is a birthday party more than a century in the making.

Ethel, a resident of Vernon's Orchard Valley Retirement Residence, turns 105 on April 8, and a party of epic proportions is planned.

Kim Magarvey, Orchard Valley general manager, said they are hoping to collect at least 105 cards for the birthday girl, but the celebration does not end there – and everyone is invited.

“We are also organizing a flash mob singing of Happy Birthday at 4:15 p.m., in the parking lot/front entrance of Orchard Valley,” Magarvey said. “We have been able to secure the fire department, RCMP and BC Ambulance to join us with some lights – barring emergencies – to help light up the front.”

Cards can be dropped off at Orchard Valley, 2829 34 St.

“We want to give her a big celebration,” Magarvey said.