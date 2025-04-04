Rebuilding of Coldstream's Rotary Pier is complete and now open to the public

Just in time for the return of sunny weather the Rotary Pier is open to the public.

The beloved pier has been a fixture at Coldstream's Kalamalka Lake Beach for decades, but a study found it to be in need of some serious repairs.

Coldstream council made the decision to replace the T-shaped pier for $556,000.

“It was on budget and considering some of the weather challenges they had, it was on time,” said Janis Netzel, director of infrastructure services. “The pier is completely open.”

Burton Marine Pile Driving was awarded the contract to rebuild the pier which has steel piles and braces, pressure-treated timber stringers and composite decking to make the structure more robust in extreme weather conditions.

The next step is for the Rotary Club to install signage at the pier.

The landmark pier was originally built by the Rotary Club in 1934 and donated to the City of Vernon for use by the general public.

Although the pier has largely withstood the test of time, it has gone through a variety of iterations over the years. Until the 1950s, the pier was one straight line pointing south into the lake. In the 1960s and ‘70s, sides were added to the pier.

The public amenity now belongs to the Regional District of the North Okanagan and is under administration of the District of Coldstream.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte did not respond to numerous requests seeking comment.