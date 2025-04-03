Vernon man arrested after trying to elude police in stolen truck

Photo: File photo

A Vernon man is in custody after making a dangerous attempt to escape from police in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night, resulting in a collision.

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on April 2, at about 10:30 p.m., police attempted a traffic stop of a black pickup truck in the area of 34th Street and 48th Avenue.

“As soon as the officer activated their emergency equipment, the driver of the pickup ignored police and sped away,” Terleski said in a press release.

“In their attempt to escape, the suspect ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 48th Avenue and 27th Street.”

Police determined the truck was stolen and both the driver and passenger were arrested without further incident.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the stolen truck, a 37-year-old Vernon man, remains in custody pending further investigation.