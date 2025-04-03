'One-time monstrous mistake': Vernon doctor addresses suspension

Photo: Pexels

A Vernon doctor who was suspended by the province's regulatory board for sexual misconduct is setting the record straight on what he calls a one-time "monstrous mistake."

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) recently issued a public notice informing the public that Dr. Craig Scott Jackson was suspended for six months for breaching standard practice by hiring a former employee, entering a personal/sexual relationship with them, and prescribing someone close to him.

Jackson told Castanet he didn’t know hiring a former patient or dating a staff member were prohibited. He also clarified the misconduct was all in regards to a mutual relationship with one person.

“This is a one time, one person event. This is a one-time, monstrous mistake and the college has given me my discipline and conditions upon which I have to do, and continue monitoring that's raised by them,” said Jackson.

“I've been completing that, and what they've given me is reasonable given the situation, I accept all responsibility for it.’

Jackson said while he was unaware of the boundaries of dating an employee, he was aware he couldn’t prescribe to those close to him, long-term. That situation, he says, was a stop-gap to get someone a continuation of his prescription.

He also noted the gap his suspension will leave in the community, leaving several thousand without a doctor as he was unable to find a temporary substitute for his practice.

Jackson plans to return to his practice in July, pending CPSBC approval.