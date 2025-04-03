Vernon bakery holding fundraiser for Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store

Photo: File photo

Once again Cobbs Bread will be holding its Dough-nation Day event to raise money for a local charity.

This year, the Vernon bakery will be raising money for the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store which helps animals and people year round, but especially during times of crisis.

Heather Laseik, with Cobbs, said on Saturday $2 from every six pack of hot cross buns sold will go to the auxiliary.

Cobbs started raising funds for the auxiliary last month through customer donations, collecting more than $3,000. Saturday's Dough-nation Day will add to that total.

“We do it every year and this year we decided to join up with the auxiliary,” Laseik said.

Laseik said she had interaction with the auxiliary when they were delivering much-needed supplies to the Edgwood area during a wildfire in 2021.

“We hooked up with them during the fires and they were heading there with stuff for animals and they were able to transfer a whole bunch of bread and buns and treats to go with them across the ferry to help the families along with their animals,” Laseik said.

“We were able to join forces with them, which was awesome, I really enjoyed doing that. I think they are one of the best charities we have here in Vernon.”

Cobbs, 107-4800 Anderson Way, is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.