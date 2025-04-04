Lots of things to do at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: Facebook

Spring has arrived and SilverStar Mountain Resort is embracing it with lots of things to see and do.

The Vernon ski hill has gone big for spring with free live concerts, themed days and an extended park season.

SilverStar had another powder day Wednesday, welcoming 10 centimetres of snow overnight and setting the stage for a final weekend filled with sunshine, fresh snow, free live music, après and beer garden sessions and more.

The resort's SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival continues with its mix of sport, music and art celebrating the heart and soul of mountain culture this week.

SEISMIC Week 2 Highlights:

Free live music: performances by duo SkiiTour and Mariya Stokes on the Nokian Tyres community stage.

Themed Days: retro and western themed days add to the festive atmosphere.

Sporting Events: daily pop-up park challenges and the iconic events Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon.

Art & Culture: art exhibitions, paint & sip nights, and a VIMFF Movie Night.

For the full SEISMIC schedule, click here

The fun doesn’t stop on the last day of the season.

From April 9 to 27, SilverStar Mountain will become the only spring park open in the region. The Silver Queen area will be transformed into a new massive terrain park, extending the park season for park riders.

The event will see new features, custom builds and special events like The Drop Off and Rolls, Bowls and Rails, hosted by pro-rider Darcy Sharpe.

“Park riders can enjoy perfect spring skiing conditions in our brand-new park throughout all of April,” said Ian Jenkins, director of marketing.

“We’re super excited to be the only mountain in the region offering an extended park season so park skiers and riders can get even more out of their winter.”

After a successful season that saw an early open, more than 500 cm of snowfall, and 130 days of skiing and riding, SilverStar has much to celebrate and is excited to offer guests the opportunity to lock in their winter 25/26 plans with their early bird season passes now on sale.

“This is one of the earliest times we have launched Early Bird season passes and following such a great season this year, we’re excited to offer guests the chance to secure next winter's adventures at the lowest price nice and early,” said Jenkins.

Full details on winter 25/26 season pass prices can be found here.

Early bird prices are available until June 30.