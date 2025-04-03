Upcoming road closures could affect downtown Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Laneways east of 30 Street between 28 and 29 avenues in downtown Vernon will be closed next week.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on April 7, the roads will be fully closed for underground utility work. Vehicles will not be permitted during construction.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on April 18. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays while work is happening.