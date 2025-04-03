256803
Vernon  

Upcoming road closures could affect downtown Vernon

Upcoming road closures

Laneways east of 30 Street between 28 and 29 avenues in downtown Vernon will be closed next week.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on April 7, the roads will be fully closed for underground utility work. Vehicles will not be permitted during construction.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on April 18. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays while work is happening.

