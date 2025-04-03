Vernon robotics group using LEGO to learn about technology

Ben Low-On

The popular toy LEGO is being used by the Okanagan AI and Robotics Academy to learn about different technologies.

“I've been working with Lego for lots of the time, and I saw this before. I'm like, this would be a fun thing to do,” said robotics team member Ryker Chorley.

The academy’s robotics team the Mountain Shredders recently competed in the First Lego League Championships in Maple Ridge. They were the only team from Vernon in the competition and finished in 10th place.

“It’s very fun and a good experience,” said team member, Sidharth Pillai.

Owner Renjith Madhavan and his wife started Okanagan AI and Robotics to help kids learn about the different uses of technology at an early age.

“We really realized that the school system here, or the traditional school system we have here, may not be enough for the kids, especially with all the technologies moving at a very fast pace,” said Madhavan.

The club recently moved into a bigger area to help create a permanent maker space, Madhavan told Castanet the space can help kids grow individually.

“With this big of a space, it gives them that opportunity to explore and challenge themselves. It's all about the kids,” said Madhavan.

Many members on the team have dream projects they want to create.

“Something like a Tesla, but with more features,” said team member, Kesler Embley.

“Maybe a robot that could do it all,” added Pillai.

More information about the academy can be found here.