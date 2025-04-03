'Threw four cats out the window': Tappen man says cat colony growing as felines dumped on his property

Photo: Facebook Rescued kittens from the colony in Tappen

The Okanagan Humane Society says foster homes in the North Okanagan will be flooded with animals as a cat colony in Tappen continues to grow.

OHS president Romany Runnalls says the Shuswap area is small, and rescued animals are most often brought to larger centres.

“We don't have the number of foster homes we need up in the Shuswap area, plus the capacity of veterinarians and adopters,” Runnalls said.

“We have to bring them down to centres like Vernon, where we have a greater population for fostering, vet care and adoptions.”

Cats dumped on Mobley Road

Will Smith said his Tappen property on Mobley Road is bearing the brunt of the colony and has become a dumping ground for stray animals.

“I don't know why they pick our road, but they drive up our road and just drop them off then turn around,” Smith said.

“I was cutting the lawn and a guy drove by, about 40 kilometres an hour, and threw four cats out the window. They don't care, it's just disheartening.”

He said animals are also dropped off on neighbouring properties, estimating there's nearly 300 cats in the area. Smith said he called the BC SPCA, but they weren’t able to take the animals in.

BC SPCA said it is aware of the situation, but officers did not see the reported number of cats and kittens over the course of multiple visits.

Colonies becoming more common

Runnalls said cat colonies are popping up across the Okanagan Valley.

“We're seeing more and more of these huge colonies of animals surfacing where people just can't afford the veterinary care," she said.

Runnalls said the costs associated with the animals then get downloaded onto property owners where they’re dropped. She says it’s not fair to property owners, and not everyone can afford the extra care.

“None of them are fixed, and so they're just breeding out of control on some of these properties,” Runnalls said.

“What that means is there are huge amounts of resources needed in terms of financial, but also food to keep these animals healthy.”

The OHS is hosting a food drive to try and get food for the Tappen colony at the Uptown Askews, at 2701 11 Ave. NE, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The group is currently trying to catch, fix and release the feral cats in Tappen, and catch and rehome the kittens.