City of Vernon warning public of parking ticket texting scam

Photo: Castanet file photo The City of Vernon issues physical parking tickets.

The City of Vernon is warning the public of a parking ticket scam.

In a post to social media, the city says fraudulent text messages have been circulating pretending to be from the British Columbia parking department.

“The messages say you owe a parking fine and risk having your license suspended if you don't pay,” reads the social media post.

The city says messages are not legitimate and it never sends parking ticket notifications by text.

People who receive a text should not click any links or respond. Instead, people should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

“Remember to Take 5, Ask 2: Take five minutes. Ask two people you trust for their advice,” says the city. "Always verify before you act."

People with questions about parking enforcement in the city can call bylaw services at 250-550-3505 or check online.