'I thought it was $191': Lytton woman wins lottery with ticket purchased in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

A Lytton woman is now $191,101.50 richer.

Jennifer Brown bought a Lotto Max ticket at the Lake City Casino in Vernon.

She realized she won the money when she checked her phone at 2:30 a.m. after a very long nap.

“I was at a big basketball tournament all week long. When I woke up at 2:30 a.m., I checked the ticket on my phone and discovered I won! I thought it was $191, then I saw three more digits and started crying,” said Brown.

Brown says she woke up her son to share the good news. He thought she was crying from a leg cramp before Brown showed him proof of the winning ticket on her phone.

Brown is retired but is a manager for the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament, her son is one of the coaches.

With her winnings, she plans to buy a new car and hopefully travel to Asia with her son.