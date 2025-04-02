Vernon doctor suspended for relationship with former patient

Photo: Pexels

A Vernon doctor has been suspended for sexual misconduct following an inquiry by the province's regulatory body.

According to a public notice, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) have suspended Craig Scott Jackson for at least three months.

"The Inquiry Committee was critical of the registrant’s admitted conduct and concluded that engaging in a personal and sexual relationship with a former patient presented a significant breach of the CPSBC practice standards,” reads the public notice.

Jackson admitted to breaching CPSBC standard practices three ways:

Non-sexual violation: hiring a former patient as a staff member and entering a personal relationship with them. Sexual misconduct: entering a sexual relationship with a former patient turned staff member. Treating self/friends/family: he also prescribed to a person he was in a personal and sexual relationship with.

The public notice does not explicitly state whether breaches were all to do with one person or different people.

Jackson is suspended from practicing medicine for six months starting April 1, but that could be stayed for three months if disciplinary terms and conditions are met.

The Vernon doctor must complete an independent medical assessment, interview with registrar staff and comply with any conditions or monitoring of his practice by CPSBC.