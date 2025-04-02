Vernon Farmers Market considering move amid continued fee increases from city

Photo: Castanet file photo

A board member from the Vernon Farmers Market says perennial rental increases from the city expected to cap at $30,000 could mean the end of the event.

Laurel Fredin is a VFM board member and also a vendor at the market; she says the group is charged rent for the season which runs April through to Thanksgiving in October.

“Right now, we're at just under $15,000 – I can't imagine paying $30,000 and still having vendors. There will be nobody,” said Fredin.

“Then people are complaining that the prices are too high, can you imagine where the prices are going to be? What are you going to pay for apples at the farmers market if the vendors are having to pay $2,000 for a booth?”

Fedin says she believes the $30,000 cap is going to be reached in the next five years.

Vendor's heading to smaller markets

Fredin says the market has had to raise fees for vendors in order to keep up with their own expenses. The increase means the market has lost some vendors.

“Not dramatically. It's not like they're dropping like flies, but we're losing vendors, and people are having a tough go of it,” said Fredin.

As a vendor herself, she sees what other markets charge. In Vernon it’s $50 for a drop-in day fee and up in Armstrong it costs her $20 for a day fee, and isn’t too far away.

“People are leaving Vernon as our prices are going up, they're going to the smaller locations. Armstrong is full. Enderby is full,” said Fredin.

“Who can afford $50 for you to sit there all day and only make maybe 75 or 100 bucks, right? Whereas you're paying $20 for your fee, and you make $100 now, you're still making a little bit of money,” said Fredin.

Thinking of moving

The market has been looking for different spaces to rent, but it’s proved difficult.

All other city-run rentals would be the same amount, and other spaces around town aren’t large enough. She said some people have suggested O’Keefe Ranch, but not only is it far out of town but it’s a dirt lot which can wreak havoc on vendors' products.

On top of the physical issues, there’s also logistical problems – the market has been in the same spot for decades and losing any number of customers due to relocation issues or confusion would hurt vendors.

When asked about the fee increases, the City of Vernon sent Castanet the email response it’s also sent to the community on the topic.

The city said the market is the only organization currently receiving a discounted rate from the city.

When the first fee increase for VFM took effect in 2023 the city charged the market half the community rate, and said fees would increase by 5 per cent each year until they paid the full amount.

“During the 2024 season the VFM paid $12,899.20 for a 58 market season — or $222.40 per market, $27.80 per hour, and $2.97 per stall per day — which amounts to a fee subsidy of 45 per cent of the 2024 Community Rate,” the city said.

“Comparatively, VFM charges their seasoned vendors $650 per season which is approximately $11.20 per stall per day, and daily vendors are charged at a rate of $50 per stall per day.”

The market has maintained it keeps fees as low as possible for Vendors while still being able to cover all expenses like the rental fees and wages for its two staff members.

The Vernon Farmers Market opens for the season on April 17 and runs Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.