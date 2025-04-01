New art exhibition features members of Vernon's Gallery Vertigo

Photo: Gallery Vertigo

Gallery Vertigo is opening its doors to a new members exhibition during the month of April.

Artists like Charley Hampton and Diana Gritten are joined by dozens more in the exhibition space. The show features a variety of talents from different members.

April's featured member is Wanda Vincent and her detailed work.

An opening reception for the exhibition will take place April 3 at 6 p.m. at the gallery located at 2901 30th Ave.

Gallery Vertigo is an artist-run centre and community gallery in the North Okanagan. It is the physical home of the North Okanagan Artists Alternative, a non-profit society and recognized charity composed of regional and local artists.