Vernon Vipers finish 'humbling' 2024-2025 season

Ben Low-On

The BC Hockey League Playoffs get started this week — and for the first time since the 2013-2014 season, it won’t include the Vernon Vipers.

After finishing with a 15-33-6 record and 19th overall, the team is officially out of the season.

“It's a humbling experience for all of us, and hopefully it can make us better when we move on,” said Vernon Vipers head coach Lukas Lomicky.

During the season, the National Collegiate Athletic Association made a rule change allowing Canadian Hockey League players to obtain scholarships from US Schools. Lomicky said the fallout from the switch took a hit on the team.

“We had to basically put a brand new team together and that caught us by surprise early in the season. We really didn’t have a good start,” said Lomicky.

The Vernon Vipers only had two players that were on the roster through the entire season. Some of their biggest losses include Cooper Cleaves, Landon MacDonald, and Issac Tremblay. The constant changes made it more difficult for the group to gel and create chemistry.

“With losing those players, everything starts rotating. It's been challenging for us as a coaching staff, it's been challenging for the players,” Lomicky told Castanet.

Even with the difficult season, there are still many bright spots: eight Vipers will be taking their experience and playing post-secondary hockey.

Scholarship recipients include:

Tyson Zimmer – Niagara University

Talan Blanck – University of Alaska-Fairbanks

Erik Pastro – University of Nebraska-Omaha

Michael Munroe – University of Maine

Koji Gibson – Northern Michigan University

Price Grimes – University of New Hampshire

Eddie Revenig – Bemidji State University

Charlie Kresl – UMass-Lowell

“Working with your players on the ice and the gym. There's lots of time for them to learn the game and develop their strength. If you do that properly over eight months, you know those guys will usually get better,” said Lomicky.

Lomicky now turns his attention to spring camps and recruiting as they build the team for the 2025-2026 season.