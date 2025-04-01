Vernon's O'Keefe Ranch mansion in the running for $50k from national competition

Photo: The Next Great Save

A North Okanagan heritage site is in the running to win a cash prize from a national competition called the Next Great Save.

"The mansion at Historic O’Keefe Ranch is one of just 12 heritage sites in all of Canada – and only two from B.C. – chosen to compete in the Next Great Save for a chance to win a $50,000 restoration prize!!" Reads a post to the O'Keefe website.

Put on by the National Trust for Canada, the competition is aimed at protecting heritage sites. There are three prizes up for grabs, first place will get $50,000, and two runner ups will get $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

“These funds will support projects that protect, adapt, renew, or improve heritage places for the future—while inspiring us all along the way!” Reads the Next Great Save website.

The O’Keefe Ranch Mansion is now one of the finalists of the competition, and the ranch is looking for votes.

The ranch says it would use funds to restore the mansion, which requires various fixes:

Provide additional support to the leaning chimney which is currently supported by ties

Complete a window and door program, including maintenance and replacement of protective films and shutters on windows

Clean and repair water damage on the Caretaker’s House basement wall and add drainage

Provide temporary shoring and complete repairs at brick foundation columns

Repair porch and provide scuppers

Repair plaster, lath wall and ceiling finishes

Clean up messy communications and branch circuit wiring in the basement

Replace hot water heater with new

Replace condensate pump with new

To win the competition the ranch must secure the most public votes between now and April 17. The ranch is asking people to vote for the mansion to win the $50,000 every single day.

“Let’s do this together – for the Okanagan, for B.C., and for everyone who believes that Canada’s heritage is worth protecting!”

The winner of the competition will be announced on April 17.