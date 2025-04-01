Vernon had a lot of rain and snow this March: Environment Canada

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Snow falling in downtown Vernon on March 23, 2025.

March was a wet one in Vernon, with precipitation higher than average.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Chris Doyle, says Vernon recorded 52.5 mm of precipitation for the month of March – a jump from the normal 24.6 mm the area typically sees.

Doyle says the area saw 214 per cent more precipitation than normal.

Environment Canada says precipitation is anything from rain to snow to hail.

March was the fifth wettest year on record according to data going back to 1901.

Doyle says he expects the rest of spring to be relatively dry for the valley.

-with files from Casey Richardson