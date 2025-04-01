Okanagan Indian Band elects new chief, council

Photo: File photo For OKIB Chief Byron Louis was ousted by challenger Dan Wilson.

The Okanagan Indian Band has a new chief.

The band took to the polls yesterday to vote on its next chief and council, and long-time Chief Byron Louis was ousted by Dan Wilson.

It’s not the first time Wilson has run for chief, in 2023 Wilson ran and lost to Louis by just four votes.

The following people have been elected to council:

Sarah Alexis

Jenelle Brewer

Viola Brown

Mary Jack

Peggy Joe

Patrick Lawrence

Allan Louis

Monica Louis

David Marchand

Floyd Oppenheimer

A swearing in ceremony will take place April 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Head of the Lake Hall.