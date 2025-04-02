Vernon's BX Elementary students create crates out of old wood

Photo: BX Elementary School

Over 200 BX Elementary students ranging from grades 1 to 5 took have made a difference in their community through a school-based kindness project.

Student's recently built boxes which will be sold and proceeds donated to a local charity.

The endeavour is part of the kindness project, which aims to equip students with practical skills that empower their communities now and in the future

Through student's Applied Design Skills and Technology (ADST) classes, students worked with various tools like handsaws, hammers, sandpaper, and tape measure to build boxes.

As part of the project, the students crafted wooden crates using reclaimed wood. The process involved improving the wood quality, precise measuring and and making the wood, as well as putting the crates together.

The crates will be available for purchase at the spring market which takes place at the school on April 5 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The market will have over 40 vendors as well as a silent auction that features a two-night stay at Sparkling Hill.

The wooden crates built by the students are $15 or $25, depending on the final product’s quality. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity.