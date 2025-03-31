Vernon Search and Rescue putting out final call for new recruits

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Search and Rescue Crew members undergoing swift water training in 2016.

Vernon’s Search and Rescue group is putting out a final call for new members.

The group says today, March 31, is the last day for the public to submit a resume if they want to join the rescue group.

VSAR rescues people from all kinds of situations. The group covers 7,500-square kilometres, including lakes, Alpine, rivers, valleys, and various other terrains.

While volunteers aren’t expected to be on-call 24-7, they do need to commit to responding to calls for help more often than not.

VSAR previously said it’s looking for people who are willing and able to drop everything they’re doing at a moments notice to help somebody in distress, within reason.

Successful applications will take part in eight-weeks of training sessions that take place several evenings a week for two or three hours per session.

Any last minute applicants can email [email protected], interviews will take place in April.