NexusBC holding job fair in Vernon

Photo: NexusBC

A job fair for both employers and employees is set for April 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vernon Lodge.

The fair is hosted by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with WorkBC and is one of the largest hiring events in the city.

“This is an excellent opportunity to discover what jobs are available and what employers are offering as compensation and benefits,” says Lee Brinkman with NexusBC in a press release.

According to labour market research, unemployment rates in the Okanagan went from 4.9 per cent to 5.2 per cent in February 2025.

NexusBC encourages attendees to dress in job interview attire, bring multiple copies of resumes, and practice a 30-second sales pitch about your background.

The event is still taking registrations from employers that wish to register. A full list of employers can be found here.