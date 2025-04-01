Vernon production company hopes more studios use the Okanagan for productions

Ben Low-On

A Vernon-based production company wants more film studios to use the Okanagan for larger-scale productions.

Peter Kaz with Millennium Valley Productions is currently in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, there the company gets to meet with studios, directors, theatres, and other industry players.

“There's a lot of films that get made [in the Okanagan] if they need an outdoor scene in the Okanagan. We just want to see more of it and we want to promote the Okanagan,” said Kaz.

Millennium Valley Productions told Castanet that the tariffs between the US and Canada have not taken a hit on the field, but they hope the push to support local will translate to benefit the Okanagan film industry.

“Not travelling to the US for work and just sticking in Canada will help a lot of those people that have jobs here. I don't think there'd be a huge impact other than just keeping productions local,” said Mitchell Vanderberg with the company.

The company produces different types of video content in the Okanagan. They have made pieces that have various awards in the region.

The company even made a series highlighting the area called Hello Okanagan.

“We probably put about over $2 million worth of production and time into it to promote our region. This is our fifth year,” said Kaz.

Millennium Valley Productions says the Okanagan has so many different things to offer the film industry.

“We have so many diverse areas, we can make it look almost like anything. There's never a location that we aren't able to get if one place turns us down. There's always another that we're able to find and work with,” said Vanlerberg.

The company hopes that Vernon can become more of a production hotspot.

At the end of 2024, the province announced it was restoring a tax credit to animation companies with a brick and mortar building outside metro Vancouver. A move which Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland said at the time would help Okanagan companies stay competitive.