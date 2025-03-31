Coldstream road closed to all traffic for water main construction

Photo: District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is notifying residents that Warren Road will be closed from tomorrow to Friday.

Warren Road, between Highway 6 and Buchannan Road is closed to all traffic and pedestrians today until 5 p.m. The road will then be closed for all day and night from Tuesday to Friday.

The closure is to facilitate a water main construction.

No through traffic will be allowed, though access will be maintained for the residents who live in the construction zone.

Detours are available via Buchanan and Ricardo Rd.