Okanagan Indian Band voting for next chief and council today

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Okanagan Indian Band is heading to the polls today to vote for its next chief and council.

Voting is now open until 8 p.m. tonight at the Head of the Lake Hall, 118 Head of the Lake Rd.

Chief Byron Louis is running to return as chief, also gunning for the role is Rachel Marchand, Jimmy Bonneau and Dan Wilson.

There are 28 candidates running for 10 council positions, a full list can be found online.

The band will hold an official swearing in ceremony on April 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Head of the Lake Hall.