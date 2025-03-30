Sovereign2SilverStar has many event planned for end of alpine season

Photo: Sovereign2SilverStar

The Sovereign2SilverStar has plenty of events coming up to finish off the 2024-2025 alpine season.

April 3 at 4 p.m. will be the Tails on Trails Skijorning at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club. The event is a partnership between the dogs and their handlers.

The Stussi Night Sprints will be the same day. The fastest racers in Canada go head to head in the “most exciting of all cross-country disciplines.” People can pre-order smokies and support Sovereign Lake Nordic Club programs.

The Biathlon Invitational Race will be April 4 at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club. The race will start at 10 a.m. with a biathlon rifle demonstration at 11 a.m.

April 5 and 6 is the Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon. Competitors use different ski techniques over 21km and 41 km courses.

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will be April 5 at 6:30 p.m. in SilverStar Village.

The SilverStar Seismic Festival puts a bow on the week. The festival features a silent auction with 50 per cent of the proceeds going towards KidSport Vernon. The event ends April 6.