New exhibition at Lumby library highlighting local waterways

Photo: Okanagan Regional Library

The Lumby library came alive with art and conversation during the recent opening of a new exhibition.

This past Thursday, 45 people came to learn about Rivers and Streams: The Language of Water, an exhibition of paintings by Huguette Allen. The collection celebrates the importance and beauty of local waterways.

“This exhibition is more than just an art show. Over the next three months, it will be a space for learning, discussion, and community engagement,” said Allen.

During the event, she announced a series of free upcoming presentations on watershed stewardship. The talks will include Dr. Alexandra Morton and Biologist Eveline Wolterson as well as a representative for the Ministry of Environment.

The display will be at the library until the end of June.

Original paintings and prints are available for purchase at the library or through Allen’s website.