Vernon police take on Vernon firefighters in charity hockey game

They work side by side at some of the most difficult events in the region, but on Saturday, they got together to have some fun.

The Guns and Hoses charity hockey game saw the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP team take on the Vernon Fire Rescue squad for a fundraising match at Kal Tire Place.

Cpl. Tania Finn said all the money raised will go to Cops for Kids and other local charities.

“Cops for Kids was formed in 2001 by a dedicated group of volunteers...to help raise funds for kids in need,” Finn said. “Since 2002, we have raised more than $6 million. Every penny trhat we raise through Cops for Kids goes back to kids in our area.”

Const. Joel Kooger organized the game.

“We just wanted to give back to the community,” Kooger said. “The turnout here has been amazing.”

Kooger said setting up a friendly contest between the two groups was a natural fit.

“We go to a lot of different calls with them and support each other in a lot of different ways,” Kooger said, adding there is a friendly rivalry between the two teams.

“We are always poking fun at each other but is definitely a mutual respect,” he said.