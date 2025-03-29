Sad news for family of missing Lumby man

Photo: Facebook

A Lumby man who was previously reported missing has now been found deceased, according to a post on social media.

Trent Dorais was reported missing by family and friends earlier this week.

RCMP were involved in the search for the 33-year-old man.

"Thank you for all your efforts and sentiment regarding Trent Dorais being missing. Trent was located today and we now have closure; unfortunately, this was not the outcome we all wanted but feel comfort that Trent is now at peace,” Lumby resident Corey Dunn posted on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page Saturday.

More than 600 people reacted to the tragic post, with many offering condolences to the grieving family.

Castanet has reached out to the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP for confirmation.