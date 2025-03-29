Independent candidate Korry Zepik running for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Photo: Contributed

An independent candidate has announced he is running in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

Korry Zepik is seeking the Member of Parliament seat in the April 28 federal election.

Zepik ran against then-BC Liberal Party leader Christy Clark as an independent in 2013 and received 26 votes.

With a campaign slogan of “For a Progressive United Canada” Zepik said his values will be “guided by the over-arching principal of ethical, intelligent, fact-based decision making.”

Zepik told Castanet one of the reasons he is running is to oppose the stance of Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“As the son of two WWIl veterans and a handful more of aunts and uncles who also served, I find it horrifying that all those people who sacrificed so much should have their legacy thrown out and their sacrifices become meaningless because people cannot recognize what the true loss of freedom looks like. There are those among us who would willingly join hands with those who would strip our land bare,” he said in a mission statement delivered to Castanet.

“This must not happen. In our technological age, especially with the control and manipulation of our information by a privileged few, to reverse a takeover of our democracy once in the strangle hold of an authoritarian technocracy is not possible.

“We must stop it now.

“So it is with great concern for our welfare and our existence as a Nation, that I feel called to do my duty to the greatest extent that I can, to see that this does not happen and not only that, but to help our Nation grow and prosper in a sustainable, peaceful and free manner.”

Zepik rose to some prominence in Vernon for his opposition to COVID anti-vaccine protests, which are still being held at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue at Polson Park.

He was also involved in a court case following a physical altercation with a man at the weekly protests.

The so-called “freedom rally” protesters opposed provincial health mandates and showed support for the Freedom Convoy when it was making its way to Ottawa in 2022 in protest of mandated pandemic measures.

Zepik carried signs at the weekly rallies that questioned the logic of the protests.